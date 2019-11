Wheelchair sprint legend Hannah Cockroft has just one focus - to grab a gold medal in Japan at the 2020 Games.

Back in 2016 she won three gold medals at the Brazil Games bringing her Paralympic gold medal haul to five, and she is a 10-time world champion.

With achievements like that you can see why she earned the name Hurricane Hannah!

So has the 27-year old got what it takes to go for gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games? Watch and find out.