Blue Ivy Carter: Kids who take after their celebrity parents

Blue Ivy Carter may only be 7 years old but she's already smashing it in the music world.

She's taking after her superstar mum Beyoncé and mega famous dad Jay-Z by winning her first award.

She was given the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's prize at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on Sunday for her contribution to the tune Brown Skin Girl.

The song was released in July as part of The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. Blue Ivy's vocals are also featured at the beginning and end of the track.

But she's not the first kid to take after their parents...

Cruz Beckham

Back in December 2016 Cruz Beckham released his first single called If Every Day Was Christmas.

The 14-year-old, who is the son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer, Victoria, donated the profits from the song to Global's Make Some Noise charity, which supports disadvantaged young people in the UK.

Willow and Jaden Smith

Getty Images Willow Smith, in this picture, and her brother Jaden have both starred alongside their parents

Brother and sister Willow and Jaden Smith have both followed their mum and dad's path into showbiz.

Willow acted alongside her dad Will, in the film I Am Legend and is also signed to Jay-Z's record label.

Her single Whip My Hair was a hit and reached number 11 on the American charts.

PA Jaden was in the film The Pursuit of Happyness (which is deliberately spelt like that!) with his dad

Older brother Jaden is an actor and rapper too. He starred alongside his dad Will Smith in the Pursuit of Happyness and has released his own music, including a single with Justin Bieber!

Getty Images Their parents are big stars too

Their mum Jada Pinkett-Smith is an actress, singer and songwriter and dad, Will Smith, is an actor, rapper, producer and songwriter.

That's a lot of talent in one family!

Miley Cyrus

Getty Images Miley Cyrus with her dad Billy Ray

It's no wonder 26-year-old Miley Cyrus started playing music from a young age.

The Hannah Montana star, who has sold millions of records around the world, is the daughter of country legend Billy Ray Cyrus.

She's also a movie star, having appeared in films such as The Last Song alongside her former fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins might not be a singer like her dad Phil Collins, but she's been making waves in the acting world.

The 30 year old has been in films like Mirror Mirror and is also a model.

Her dad Phil is one of the world's biggest selling record artists in the whole world!