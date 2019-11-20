What is I Will Week?

@iwill_campaign

There's a campaign that has been launched this week to celebrate young people making a difference in their communities.

It's called #iwill Week and is taking place from 18 November to 24 November 2019.

So if you want to make a change or are already doing a lot to support people in the area you're living in, then listen up as you might want to get involved!

Here's a breakdown of the week.

Who is taking part and what are they doing?

The campaign is all about young people - like you - getting involved in the community and making a difference.

There are 300 #iwill young ambassadors - someone who takes part and encourages others too as well - and over 10,000 people already taking part!

#iwill is about doing three things:

Make a pledge - a promise - to do something that will be helpful to others or your community.

Do it - make good on the promise and do what you said you would.

Shout about it - tell others what you have done and encourage them to do something too!

Lots and lots of pledges have already been made!

Some people have said they are going to help in nature by cleaning up beaches and areas that are full of litter.

Others are helping give out food and blankets to people in need.

Why is this week so important?

The people behind I Will Week - Step Up To Serve - want young people's voices and ideas to be heard.

It's a time for all of those ideas to be really listened to in the community and for people to talk about what they want to change and how they think it should be changed.

Are you already making a lot of difference to your community? Or do you want to do more to change things where you are?

Let us know in the comments below!