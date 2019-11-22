General election 2019: Who are the UK political party leaders?

Getty Images

Bartley, Berry, Corbyn, Farage, Johnson, Price, Sturgeon and Swinson, - eight surnames you will be hearing lots about in the run-up to the UK's general election.

On 12 December, the vote that adults cast in the general election will decide which party and which politicians will be in power for the next five years.

The leaders of many of those parties will be on the news a lot and, over the next few weeks, representatives of seven of the parties will take part in TV debates of different formats on the national TV channels: BBC One, ITV 1 and Sky News.

Northern Ireland has its own political parties that don't stand for election anywhere else and the other UK parties don't usually stand for election there.

So who are the UK political party leaders?

Boris Johnson

Who is he?

The Prime Minister and the leader of the Conservative Party. He was born in New York, USA, and was brought up in America, Belgium and England.

Where did he go to school?

He went to the famous private school Eton in Berkshire. He then studied at Oxford University.

Family

He lives with his partner, Carrie Symonds. His sister Rachel is a journalist and his brother Jo has also been an MP - although he's standing down at this election. His dad Stanley Johnson appeared on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

When Boris left university he became a journalist working for the Daily Telegraph and from 2008 to 2016 he was London Mayor.

Career highlight?

In 2019, he replaced Theresa May as Prime Minister after winning a vote to be the leader of the Conservative Party.

What you might not know about him

Boris Johnson's full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and many members of his family know him as Al.

Being born in America means he had joint British and American citizenship, although he gave up his US passport in 2017.

Jeremy Corbyn

Who is he?

Leader of the Labour Party, which is the main opposition party to the current government. He was born in Chippenham, south-west England.

Where did he go to school?

Jeremy went to a private primary school before going to Adams' Grammar School in Shropshire. He started a course at North London Polytechnic but later dropped out.

Family

Lives with his third wife Laura Alvarez in London. He has three sons from an earlier marriage.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

He worked for trade unions, which are organisations that aim to make things better for people in their workplace.

Career highlight?

Being elected the Labour party leader in 2015, and again a year later after another contest.

What you might not know about him

Jeremy Corbyn is a big fan of Arsenal football club.

He's a vegetarian, makes his own jam and has won parliamentary beard of the year a record eight times.

Nicola Sturgeon

Who is she?

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP). She's 49 and was born in Ayrshire, south-west Scotland.

Where did she go to school?

Greenwood Academy, a state school in North Ayrshire, and the University of Glasgow.

Family

She lives in Glasgow with her husband Peter. They have been married since 2010.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

Nicola was a lawyer before focusing on politics full-time.

Career highlight?

She's the the first female First Minister of Scotland. She became a household name all around the country during the Scottish independence referendum. She also led the SNP to a historic general election result winning 56 seats in the House of Commons in 2015.

What you might not know about her

She became a member of the SNP at the age of 16.

Her favourite place to go on holiday in Scotland is Skye and abroad is Portugal. She has said her hobbies include reading and watching The X Factor.

Jo Swinson

Who is she?

She is the leader of the Liberal Democrats. She's 39 and was born in Glasgow.

Where did she go to school?

Jo went to Douglas Academy in Milngavie before studying at the London School of Economics.

Family

She is married to Duncan and has two children. They live in Scotland where she is the MP for East Dunbartonshire.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

She joined the Liberal Democrats when she was 17. Before she started working in politics, she worked in marketing and for media companies, including a radio station.

Career highlight?

She became leader of the Liberal Democrats in 2019 but has been an MP since 2005. She lost her seat in the 2015 election but won it back again in 2017.

What you might not know about her

When she entered the House of Commons in 2005, she was 25 which made her the Baby of the House - a title that is given to the youngest MP. She's the first party leader to be born since 1980.

A keen runner, in 2007 she completed her first marathon in Loch Ness, followed by the London Marathon in 2011. She also has a peanut allergy and raises money for allergy charities.

Adam Price

Who is he?

The leader of Plaid Cymru, who want Wales to become an independent country. He was born in Carmarthen.

Where did he go to school?

He studied at Amman Valley Comprehensive School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire and went to Cardiff University,

Family

Adam's dad was a coal miner and he has two brothers. He and his partner have adopted a child.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

Adam worked at Cardiff University and in business before getting elected as an MP. He stood down in 2010 and went to America to go back to his studies at the famous US university, Harvard.

Career highlight?

He was elected leader of the party in September 2018.

What you might not know about him

In 2014 he won the Bronze Medal at the New York Film and Television Festival for a film about the 1984/85 Miners' Strike.

Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry

Who are they?

The two co-leaders of the Green Party of England and Wales. Sian was born in Cheltenham and Jonathan grew up in London.

Where did they go to school?

Jonathan went to Dulwich College, a private school in London, followed by the London School of Economics. Sian went to Pate's Grammar School, a state grammar school in Cheltenham.

Family

Jonathan is a dad to three kids and he's married to Lucy.

Any jobs before becoming politicians?

He worked at the UK Parliament as a researcher for a number of years for various parties.

She worked as a writer for pharmaceutical companies before joining the Campaign for Better Transport.

Career highlights?

Sian has been a member of the London Assembly since 2016 and she and Jonathan became the Green Party co-leaders in 2018.

What you might not know about them

Jonathan spends his free time performing with his band, the Mustangs.

Sian's hobbies are painting and restoring old furniture. She also wrote a book suggesting ways to live more sustainably.

Nigel Farage

Who is he?

Mr Farage is the leader of the Brexit Party. Nigel was born in Farnborough in Kent and lives in London.

Where did he go to school?

Mr Farage went to school at Dulwich College in London.

Family

Nigel is married to his wife Kirsten and has four children, including two from a previous marriage.

Any jobs before becoming a politician?

After leaving school he went to work in the City of London. He has been leader of the Brexit Party since 2019, and has served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for South East England since 1999.

Career highlights?

He was the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) from 2006 until 2016, and in the 2009 European Parliament election, his party won the second-highest share of the UK vote, beating Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

What you might not know about him

Nigel Farage is a big cricket and golf fan, and enjoys fishing. He also supports Crystal Palace Football Club.