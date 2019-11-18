play
I'm A Celebrity 2019: Are you pleased that live bugs won’t be eaten anymore?

Last updated at 09:49
I'm-a-celebrity-contestants.ITV
These are the contestants for this year's I'm a Celebrity

Live insects won't be eaten on this year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

ITV had been criticised for using live bugs as part of their 'Bushtucker Trials', either as food or being thrown onto contestants.

Animal campaigners said that it was unnecessarily cruel.

But this year ITV has said: "Producers have taken a look at the trials and decided that no live critters would be eaten in the trials this year."

Witchetty grubGetty Images
Insects like this witchetty grub have been eaten alive on previous series of I'm A Celebrity

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham has campaigned for this to happen for a long time.

He said he's "very pleased" at ITV's decision, but describes it as "a first step."

Chris-Packham-im-a-celeb.
Wildlife presenter Chris Packham said he hopes this is the start of a "significant change"

"I hope this is the start of some significant change" he told the BBC.

Lots of people have started to eat bugs as part of their diet - but only ones that are already dead.

Do you think this is a good move by ITV? Take part in our vote and leave a comment below!

