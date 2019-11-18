Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Who left on Blackpool week?

Michelle and Giovanni faced the dance off for the second time

Michelle Visage and her partner Giovanni Pernice are the latest couple to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

It was Blackpool week on the show, and Michelle and Giovanni danced the Couple's Choice to 'Vogue' by Madonna.

The judges gave them an overall score of 32 points - but it wasn't enough to save them!

They were in the bottom two with Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, who repeated their Quickstep dance.

Getty Images The judges decided to save Saffron Burrows and AJ Pitchard

All of the judges chose to save Saffron and AJ after the dance off, but Craig Revel Harwood found the choice really tricky.

He said: "This doesn't normally happen to me. I normally make a very quick, instant decision. This has been really, really difficult."

The other couples were sad to see Michelle go but she said "the whole experience has been amazing".

She added: "At 51 years old and never danced in my life, I never thought I'd be able to do what I have done and to have such an incredible partner. I am so honoured to be welcomed by my new friends here."

It wasn't Michelle and Giovanni's first time in the dance off, last week they survived, but Blackpool was the end of their journey

Do you think the right couple were saved? What was your favourite dance on Blackpool week? Let us know what you think in the comments!