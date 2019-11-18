Hong Kong protests: Police and protestors continue to fight

Getty Images Protests in Hong Kong have been getting increasingly violent

Police and demonstrators are continuing to fight each other in Hong Kong.

Protests have been going on for a while in the region, they started because of something called the extradition bill, but that's now been scrapped.

Now protestors are demonstrating over issues linked to democracy, human rights and their treatment by the police.

In the latest incident about 1000 demonstrators are camped inside a university building.

Police were surrounding the area which is making it difficult for people to get out.

Overnight there has been a lot of trouble with petrol bombs and bricks being thrown at police, and arrows have even been fired from bows.

Getty Images Protesters run on a street during an attempt to leave Polytechnic University

BBC reporter Gabriel Gatehouse, who was there to see what was happening said there was a game of "cat and mouse" with police.

"The police fire tear gas and the water cannon advances, squirting...blue liquid," he said.

"The protesters...respond with petrol bombs and rocks fired from improvised catapults. The police vehicles retreat."

Getty Images Demonstrators were stuck inside a university called the Polytechnic University

A group of around 100 protestors tried to leave Polytechnic University by a tunnel entrance, but as police fired tear gas, a number were arrested.

Others from the group then retreated to the campus.

Police officers had previously said protesters could leave the campus via Cheong Wan Road South Bridge, but urged them to drop their weapons and remove their gas masks.

Demonstrators have been inside the Polytechnic University for a few days, as part of the protests.

All of the classes there have been cancelled for the rest of the term.