Baby Shark: Is there going to be another song about dinosaurs?

Last updated at 06:22
The creators of the viral hit Baby Shark say they're making a new song - this time including dinosaurs!

They said the first tune didn't catch on in China, so they're hoping the new characters will appeal to the audience there.

Baby Shark has managed to rack up more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube, so will the new song do the same?

We're not sure when the new song is coming out, but the man who owns Baby Shark is hopeful - he said: "Children who like dinosaurs definitely exist around the world."

So do we need another song like Baby Shark? It's so hard to get out of your head!

Have your say in our vote, and let us know what you think in the comments.

