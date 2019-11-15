Instagram: Can't see how many likes you have? Here's why

Getty Images

Some Instagram users might not be able to see how many likes they have on posts anymore.

This is because the social media company has started rolling out a new feature that hides the number a post gets.

Instead of a 'like' count being displayed using numbers, it shows that a few users "and others" have liked a particular post.

Instagram said: "We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get."

Getty Images

Account owners will still be able to view exact like counts in a separate page that only they can see.

The new feature has been rolled out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand before coming to the UK.

