Children's Grief Awareness Week Day: Here's some advice for coping with the death of a loved one

Children's Grief Awareness Day is 21 November.

It marks the final day of Children's Grief Awareness Week, which ran from the 15-21 November this year.

Death isn't the easiest thing to talk about, but sadly, it's something many children have to cope with.

1 in 29 children of school age in the UK have lost a parent or sibling, and 44,000 children lose a parent every year in the UK.

However, a study carried out by the Childhood Bereavement Network shows that children who lose a parent are more likely to keep their fears and feelings to themselves. This can raise concerns about their emotional health.

Whether you've experienced the death of a loved one or know someone who has, today is a chance to support bereaved children across the UK.

Lots of organisations including Grief Encounter, The Life Matters Task Force and the Childhood Bereavement Network provide grieving children, young people and their families with professional advice on how to cope with a death.

Young people working with the Childhood Bereavement Network have also come up with some useful tips to help people support friends or loved ones if they've experienced bereavement:

Be yourself and be my friend - even if you don't know what to do or say just knowing you are there helps me.

Ask me how I am feeling - even though I may not always be able to tell you.

Ask me if I want to talk about what has happened, and don't worry if I get upset, it helps knowing you care.

Give me a break if I'm acting a bit strangely, I'm feeling very confused right now.

Carry on talking to me about what you are doing - even if I don't seem to be listening.

Give me a hug if you think I need one.

Listen to me if you can - it helps me to get stuff off my chest and makes me feel better.

Help me to have fun and laugh sometimes. This does not mean I am 'over it' or have forgotten my feelings for the person.

Talk to me about getting help from an adult if you are really worried about me.

Ask me if there is anything you can do if you notice I'm having a bad day.

If you're dealing with bereavement and would like some support, you can visit the Childhood Bereavement Network .