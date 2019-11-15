Taylor Swift: Why can't she peform at the AMA's?

Getty Images Taylor Swift is speaking out about music managers control

Singer Taylor Swift says that she might not perform at the American Music Awards.

Taylor had planned to perform a medley of hits at the music awards in which she'll be honoured with the Artist of the Decade Award.

However, she has taken to twitter to tell fans that she's no longer allowed to do this after being stopped from performing her old hits.

Taylor tweeted 'Don't know what else to do'

On twitter she said 'Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year'.

This is an ongoing issue between Taylor and her music managers who now own the rights to her first five albums.

She wrote that they'll only allow her to perform if she agrees 'to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year' and 'also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun'.

But will Taylor Swift be able to shake this one off?

Taylor is standing tall on this one and says she is not going to be told what to do by her music managers. She believes that by sharing her story, she's able to help future artists avoid a similar fate.

The AMA's is not the only thing that the two music managers have put a stop to for Taylor.

Taylor also tweeted about how her Netflix documentary has been put on hold, along with any other recorded events that she's playing until November 2020.

Taylor and Scott backstage at the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018

Taylor is now urging fans to let Scott and Scooter know about how they feel about this to help spread awareness of the issue and to help her perform her own music.

Fans are getting on board by showing their support through the hashtags #IStandWithTaylor and #WeStandWithTaylor.

Scott and Scooter have not responded to the tweet yet.

Let us know what your thoughts are on the issue.