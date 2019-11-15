England qualify for Euro 2020: Harry Kane scores hat-trick in 7-0 win

Getty Images

England have qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley in their 1000th game.

Captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick, three goals, in the first half, putting him sixth in England's list of leading scorers, leaping over Frank Lampard, Alan Shearer, Nat Lofthouse and Tom Finney.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the first goal and Marcus Rashford scored after Harry Kane's first two goals in the first half.

Aleksandar Sofranac scored England's sixth goal in the second half.

The seventh goal came from substitute Tammy Abraham with his first goal for England.

This was England's youngest starting line-up for 60 years, with an average age of 23 years and 255 days.

England's 1000th game

England Twitter The official matchday programme was also a celebration of England's 1,000th game

As well as the incredible victory against Montenegro, England also marked a milestone on Thursday night as the team celebrated the 1000th game in the team's history.

Celebrating a history which began with Scotland 0-0 England, November 30, 1872 in Glasgow, former England players Paul Gascoigne, Jermain Defoe, David Seaman and Glen Johnson paraded the pitch at Wembley during half-time.

The official matchday programme also celebrated the moment, with an illustration showing players from over the years.

So what now?

England travel to Pristina to take on Kosovo in their final Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, 17 November (17:00 GMT).

Euro 2020 will be played out across 12 host cities in the first European Championship to be staged in more than two countries.

Although the draw has not taken place yet, we know England will be in Group D at the Euros.

By qualifying automatically, the Three Lions ensured they will play all three group matches at Wembley - on Sunday, 14 June, Friday, 19 June and Tuesday, 23 June.