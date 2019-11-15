play
Watch Newsround

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The launch and what to expect

Last updated at 08:39
Gamer looking at two screens playing the game at a conventionGetty Images
Gamer playing Pokémon Sword and Shield

After a long anticipated wait the Pokémon Sword and Shield game for Nintendo Switch is finally out.

Gamers have been queuing up to get their hands on a physical copy of the game throughout the night on Thursday and into the early hours of Friday morning.

More than 60 GAME stores were open at midnight around the UK in cities including London, Manchester, Liverpool, and London so people could buy the new game as soon as it came out.

It's not just people from the UK who are eager to dive into the latest realm of Pokémon.

People in Japan have been posting pictures on twitter of large queues outside gaming stores and some have even taken a day off for the event!

a lot of people in a queue inside the storeTwitter / Kantan Games Inc.
People queuing up for the game in Japan's biggest electronics store Yodobashi
What can we expect from the game?

Pokémon Sword and Shield is the 8th generation of Pokémon and there has been a particular excitement around it being set in the Galar region.

The Galar region is said to have been inspired by the United Kingdom.

There are also brand new characters and ways to battle.

Grookey scorbunny and sobblePokemon / Nintendo / Game Freak
Players can select to be Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble

Players can choose from three of the new starter characters, Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble.

Then gamers will go on to explore the Galar region, capturing new Pokémon and battling other trainers on the way, with the aim to become Pokémon champion.

More like this

Fortnite at the Australian Open.

Fortnite: Lucky gamers compete at Australian Open

pokemon-masters-still.

Pokemon: What is Pokemon Masters, Pokemon Sleep, and Pokemon Home?

Games consoles

Gaming: China brings in limits for under-18s

Top Stories

children-in-need.

What are you doing for Children in Need?

comments
6
Keyframe #7
play
1:16

Children in Need: Kids train with Joe Wicks

a-giant-light-up-multicoloured-spring.
image

Skies light up for incredible festival of illuminations

Newsround Home