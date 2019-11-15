Pokémon Sword and Shield: The launch and what to expect

Getty Images Gamer playing Pokémon Sword and Shield

After a long anticipated wait the Pokémon Sword and Shield game for Nintendo Switch is finally out.

Gamers have been queuing up to get their hands on a physical copy of the game throughout the night on Thursday and into the early hours of Friday morning.

More than 60 GAME stores were open at midnight around the UK in cities including London, Manchester, Liverpool, and London so people could buy the new game as soon as it came out.

It's not just people from the UK who are eager to dive into the latest realm of Pokémon.

People in Japan have been posting pictures on twitter of large queues outside gaming stores and some have even taken a day off for the event!

Twitter / Kantan Games Inc. People queuing up for the game in Japan's biggest electronics store Yodobashi

What can we expect from the game?

Pokémon Sword and Shield is the 8th generation of Pokémon and there has been a particular excitement around it being set in the Galar region.

The Galar region is said to have been inspired by the United Kingdom.

There are also brand new characters and ways to battle.

Pokemon / Nintendo / Game Freak Players can select to be Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble

Players can choose from three of the new starter characters, Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble.

Then gamers will go on to explore the Galar region, capturing new Pokémon and battling other trainers on the way, with the aim to become Pokémon champion.