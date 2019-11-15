play
Star Wars: Special stamps mark The Rise of Skywalker

The Royal Mail has released some special Star Wars themed stamps to mark the release of the final film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It’s in cinemas from 19 December and the stamps will feature classic characters from the film series.
This is Queen Amidala, she is the secret wife of Anakin Skywalker and the mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa
queen-amidala-star-warsRoyal Mail
This is a Sith Trooper, they're the next evolution of Imperial or First Order stormtroopers
sith-stormtrooper.Royal Mail
Wicket W Warrick is a teddy bear-like creature known as an Ewok
wicket-w-warrick.Royal Mail
Here's a minisheet of some of the stamps - they look pretty cool!
star-wars-stamps.Royal Mail

