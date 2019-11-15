It's that time of year again, Children in Need is back!

This year's event which is designed to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK kicks off on 15 November.

There'll be loads of activities for you to get involved in, whether that's at school or at home.

BBC Children in Need ambassador Joe Wicks has been on a tour of some schools in the UK for the Big Morning Move.

It's a way for kids to get fit and also raise money at the same time, which we think is pretty cool!

We went to north Wales to meet Joe and some school children who took part in the workout. Check our video out.