play
Watch Newsround

UK Snow: Weather warnings as snow hits parts of the UK

Last updated at 15:09
comments
View Comments
snow-rhigos-mountain.
A layer of snow covers the mountains near Rhigos

Snow has fallen in some parts of the UK, causing trouble on the roads.

Areas like Gloucestershire, parts of Wiltshire, Bath and South Wales have seen a few centimetres of snow fall.

A yellow weather warning has been in place in some areas, with local services asking people to take care when travelling.

Some trains, cars and planes have been delayed by snow too.

godrergraig .@stevenwills11
Snow has settled in Godrergraig, Neath Port Talbot

There have been no reports of schools closing because of the snow.

Weather experts have said there may be more snow in areas where the ground is higher, like the Peak District and Brecon Beacons.

However, the snow might soon turn to rain in places like Nottingham, Sheffield and Doncaster as a yellow weather warning for rain is in place.

These are areas which have already been affected by heavy flooding.

More like this

flooding Doncaster.
play

UK floods: We talk to kids affected in Doncaster

sheffield-flooding.

UK flooding: Heavy rain has caused flooding

Sunrise over ocean

Weather of the future: Scientists predict UK climate change

Man struggling to open umbrella during stormy weather
play
1:50

How do we predict the weather?

Snow blanketed the Blue Mountains in New South Wales

Cheshire's mini tornado and more weird weather around the world

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Nikki Lilly

Nikki Lilly receives a Bafta Special Award

comments
Sea scorpion Jaekelopterus
image

Pictures: The biggest animals of past and present

In-game-footage-from-minecraft.

Minecraft Earth goes live - here's what to expect

comments
4
Newsround Home