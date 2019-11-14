England's 1000th game: Test your Three Lions knowledge!

Getty Images The England team training before their match against Montenegro

The men's England football team have reached a pretty big milestone - their 1000th match!

It's their game against Montenegro which is also their penultimate Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley Stadium.

But after hundreds of games, how much do you know about the Three Lions? Take our quiz to find out, and let us know how you get on in the comments!

Lots of former players will be going to the match to celebrate, including Wayne Rooney and Peter Shilton.

And even though David Beckham won't make it, he's sending in a video message to wish the team good luck.

The England players have been given special permission by Uefa to wear shirts with each player's legacy number printed underneath the crest.