Minecraft Earth: Microsoft release early access version of AR game

Minecraft is a step closer to being playable in the real world with the launch of an early access version of Minecraft Earth.
The mobile augmented reality game by Microsoft and Mojang, announced in May, is now available in the UK as an app on Apple and Android devices.
Crafters can still build their own worlds but now - in a similar way to Pokémon Go - players can collect materials at locations in the real world.
You can open your build to friends and ask them to help out, or even allow others help themselves to materials in your construction.
There's also an adventure mode where lots of people can join multiplayer experiences which can be either task, challenge or combat-based.
Microsoft and Mojang are hoping the new game will take augmented reality to another level - even further than games such as Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.
To play the game, users will need a smartphone that can run at least iOS 10 or Android 8, as well as having an Microsoft or Xbox Live account.
