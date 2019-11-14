It's anti-bullying week and Ricky went down to an anti-bullying event at Alexandra Palace which is hosted by the Diana Award.

He spoke to Charlie whose singing teacher helped him tackle bullying by using #CheerupCharlie.

West End musical actors sent him videos to cheer him up after he was bullied for liking musical theatre.

He said things are much better now and advised people to remember "There are people who will accept you for you".

Lots of school children went to the event and there were also some celebs sharing their experiences too.

Britain's Got Talent singer Molly Rainford, actor Sam Retford and singing coach Carrie Grant all gave their advice and experiences on bullying.