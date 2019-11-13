The Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019: The winners have been announced
We all love a funny animal photo and the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards winning entries are hilarious. Take a look at the winners of each of the categories.
The People's Choice and Creatures Under the Water award went to Harry Walker for his photograph, titled 'Oh My!'. We love the sea otter's look of shock and OTTER cuteness!
Harry Walker
The Creatures in the Air award went to this funny pair of Croatian birds, who appear to be having a very heated disagreement. We wouldn't want to get in the middle of that...
Vlado Pirsa
There were also a lot of Commended Winners on the list that didn't win a category award but were just too funny to miss! This chilled out chimp was pictured in Tanzania.
Tom Mangelsen
A chest bump between an Antarctic fur seal and king penguin reminds us of everything that's right about the world.
Tom Mangelson
This was part of a series of images for the Portfolio winning entry. The images give us a snapshot into the romantic lives of cape squirrels. The photographs are named 'First comes love... then comes marriage', and you'll see why next...
Elaine Kruer
Romance is in the air when these cape squirrels meet and perform their first dance...
Elaine Kruer
And then they get married! A series of photographs that warms all of our hearts.
Elaine Kruer
In true Strictly style, these red foxes from Holland do the 'Waltz gone wrong'!