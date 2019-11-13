Venice floods: All schools closed as water approaches record levels

Reuters People have had to walk on a catwalk to get to different parts of the city

A huge tide of water has hit the Italian city of Venice, causing severe flooding.

It was the highest tide in more than 50 years, and the mayor has declared a state of emergency there.

All schools in the city have been closed due to the the rising water levels.

The city is made up of more than 100 islands inside a lagoon off the north-east coast of Italy, and the tide has left 85% of the city underwater.

The Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said he thinks that climate change is behind the flooding.

On Twitter he said: "These are the effects of climate change... the costs will be high."

He also said the "the situation is dramatic" and schools would remain closed until the water level subsides.

Reuters A chamber beneath one of the biggest churches in Venice has been affected the floods

Venice is a really popular tourist destination - it was founded in the Roman era and is famous for its historical sites.

St Mark's Square is one of the lowest part of the city, and was one of the worst hit areas.

St Mark's Basilica is one of the biggest cathedrals there, and it was flooded for the sixth time in 1,200 years.

Reuters Shopkeepers have been trying to protect the things in their shops

A number of businesses were affected by the water.

In shops, workers have tried to move their stock to stop any more damage.

EPA People in the city have been wading through the floodwaters

A project started in 2003 to protect the city from flooding, but it has been delayed by cost issues.