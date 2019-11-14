Children in Need: What are you doing to raise money?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Hundreds of children have broken a world record for most people taking part in song relay.

Over 350 people, the majority of them schoolchildren as young as 7, broke a world record all by singing one word each of four songs from popular films.

Schools, choirs and businesses from across Sheffield joined the online educational publisher Twinkl to get the Guinness World Records title for the Most people in a singing relay-multiple songs.

This is where each word of at least three songs is performed by a different person, in time with the original music.

The event was held to raise money for Children in Need and is just one of the many amazing fundraising activities taking place.

Across the UK children are holding bake sales, doing danceathons, holding duck races and more to raise money.

We want to know what you've been doing or have planned to support Children in Need.

If you are talking about it in class, you can email us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk or let us know in the comments below.