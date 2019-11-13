play
Watch Newsround

Great Thunberg finds ride back to Europe

Last updated at 10:59
comments
View Comments
Greta Thunberg.Instagram/@GretaThunberg
Greta has been offered a ride with an Australian Youtube couple on their boat

Greta Thunberg has found a way back to Europe after being offered a ride by an Australian YouTube couple on their boat.

She will now continue her low-emissions voyage from American to the UN climate conference in Madrid.

The 16-year-old climate activist had previously become stranded in the United States after the location of the conference was unexpectedly changed from Chile to Spain at the last minute.

"It turns out I've travelled half around the world, the wrong way," she said at the time.

Greta Thunberg.Instagram/@GretaThunberg

Thunberg initially travelled from her native Sweden to America by yacht in August. She has since travelled across the Americas using trains and an electric car.

She will set sail for Europe immediately with the help of Youtubers Riley Whitlum and Elayna Carausu and Englishwoman Nikki Henderson - who is a professional yachtswoman.

They are YouTube's most popular sailing vloggers, with more than a million subscribers.

More like this

greta-thunberg-and-barack-obama

Greta Thunberg: What happened when the climate activist met Barack Obama?

Greta Thunberg

Greta defends herself against internet trolls

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

flooding Doncaster.
play
2:00

We talk to kids affected by the floods

formula-1-carbon-neutral.

How F1 plans to be carbon neutral by 2030

comments
1
Chris evans at Captain America film premiere

Will Chris Evans play Captain America again?

comments
2
Newsround Home