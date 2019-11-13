play
The Little Mermaid: Jonah Hauer-King has been cast as Prince Eric

Last updated at 09:06
Getty Images

Disney's The Little Mermaid remake has found its Prince Eric.

After Harry Styles turned down the part earlier this year, another British actor has been cast alongside US singer Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King.

The 24-year-old actor who was born in London has starred as Laurie in the 2017 BBC series of Little Women and the film A Dog's Way Home.

The rest of the cast includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, rapper Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Spanish actor Javier Bardem as King Triton.

Behind the scenes, Rob Marshall and David Magee, who both worked on Mary Poppins Returns, are directing and writing the film.

Halle-BaileyDisney
Halle Bailey plays Ariel

Halle Bailey was announced as Ariel back in July.

Speaking about the part the 19-year-old singer said: "It means so much to me. 'I feel very honoured and really grateful for the opportunity. Ariel was one of my favourite princesses growing up so it's a dream come true. I'm very excited and happy."

