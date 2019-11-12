Children in Need: The Great Ka-RY-oke Challenge

The Great Ka-RY-oke Challenge kicks off on 12 November and will last 24 whopping hours

It looks like Children in Need 2019 is certainly something to make a song and dance about.

Or so Rylan Clark-Neal seems to think! The Supermarket Sweep and It Takes Two presenter has pledged to sing karaoke for 24 hours!

His Ka-RY-oke Challenge started at 9:15am on 12 November and ends at the same time on 13 November.

What is 'The Great Ka-RY-Oke Challenge?

Could you sing for 24 hours?

It's a challenge Rylan has set himself to raise as much money as possible for Children in Need.

The aim is to sing as many karaoke songs as possible in 24 hours - whilst encouraging people to donate lots of money!

This isn't the first time Rylan has dedicated 24 hours to raising money, he took part in a 24 hour dance-a-thon for Red Nose Day in March 2019!

But don't worry, he won't be on his own as there's lots of surprise celebrity guests lined up to sing duets with him.

Claudia Winklemen and Pudsey Bear have already stepped up to the microphone fro Children in Need.

Claudia Winklemen and Pudsey Bear have joined in with Rylan for a massive sing-a-long

Kimberley Walsh, Denise Van Outen, Chris Stark and Scott Mills are also amongst the celebrities who are supporting Rylan in his musical challenge.

The Great Ka-RY-oke Challenge has attracted a lot of attention and Rylan has already managed to make a lots of money for Children in Need through public donations.