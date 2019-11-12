US Message in a bottle gets a reply from France - 9 years later!

Max Vredenburgh Max threw his bottle into the ocean in America - and someone's just replied from France!

When Max was 10 years old he threw a message in a bottle into the ocean in America - and someone's just replied to him from France!

Max, who now lives in Massachusetts in America, put his letter into a glass wine bottle in August 2010.

He threw it into the water at Long Beach, near Boston.

Max's dad got in touch with him recently to say he'd received a reply to the letter.

He said the person was called "G Dubois" and that they'd found the bottle on a beach on the Atlantic coast in southern France on 10 October this year.

In Max's original letter he listed some of his favourite things; like apples, the beach and outer space, and asked that whoever found the letter to "please write back".

Max Vredenburgh In Max's original letter he said he liked apples and his favourite colour was blue

G Dubois included maps in his letter to show Max where he'd found the bottle.

Max posted the photos on Twitter and said he's going to reply to G Dubois, he promised to keep his followers updated!