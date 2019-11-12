US Message in a bottle gets a reply from France - 9 years later!

When Max was 10 years old he threw a message in a bottle into the ocean in America - and someone's just replied to him from France!
Max, who now lives in Massachusetts in America, put his letter into a glass wine bottle in August 2010.
He threw it into the water at Long Beach, near Boston.
Max's dad got in touch with him recently to say he'd received a reply to the letter.
He said the person was called "G Dubois" and that they'd found the bottle on a beach on the Atlantic coast in southern France on 10 October this year.
In Max's original letter he listed some of his favourite things; like apples, the beach and outer space, and asked that whoever found the letter to "please write back".
G Dubois included maps in his letter to show Max where he'd found the bottle.
Max posted the photos on Twitter and said he's going to reply to G Dubois, he promised to keep his followers updated!
