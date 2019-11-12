Raheem Sterling out of England game after clash with teammate

Getty Images

Raheem Sterling has been dropped from England's European qualifier against Montenegro after a row with team-mate Joe Gomez at the England training camp.

The row happened a day after Manchester City player Sterling and Liverpool's Gomez had on-field argument during Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League victory at Anfield on Sunday.

The Football Association said Sterling had been dropped "as a result of a disturbance in a private team area".

"Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on," Sterling said on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

"We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me.

"This is why we play this sport because of our love for it - me and Joe Gomez are good, we both understand it was a five to 10 second thing... it's done, we move forward and not make this bigger than it is.

Gareth Southgate says "dropping Sterling was the right thing for the team"

England boss Gareth Southgate said: "Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw.

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team.

"We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday. My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken.

"Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night."

England play Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday before facing Kosovo away on Sunday, needing just a point from the two games to qualify for Euro 2020.