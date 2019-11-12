play
Watch Newsround

Strictly Christmas special: Everything we know so far

Last updated at 09:42
comments
View Comments
Strictly logo

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed all of the dancers for this year's Christmas special.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return, as will festive foursome Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Rebel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

But which dancers will be involved?

joe-sugg-and-diane-buswell.Getty Images

We already knew that Joe sugg would be taking part, but who else will be wearing their Christmas sequins?

Joe will be dancing with his real-life partner Dianne Busewell, and Gemma Atkisnon and Gorka Marquez will dance too.

mark-wright-debbie-mcgee.

Mark Wright will be dancing with Janette Manrara, and Debbie McGee will be dancing with Kevin Clifton.

Chizzy-Akudolu-Richard-Arnold.

Chizzy Akudolu will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima and Richard Arnold will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

More like this

Soul

Disney Pixar Soul: What to expect from Pixar's new film

Strictly logo

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: who was the latest celeb to leave the ballroom?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

girl-walking-alone.

How to spot a 'toxic friendship'

comments
3
floods

Boris Johnson to hold emergency meeting about floods

comments
Big Ben

General Election: What do all the words mean?

Newsround Home