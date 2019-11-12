Strictly Christmas special: Everything we know so far

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed all of the dancers for this year's Christmas special.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return, as will festive foursome Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Rebel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

But which dancers will be involved?

Getty Images

We already knew that Joe sugg would be taking part, but who else will be wearing their Christmas sequins?

Joe will be dancing with his real-life partner Dianne Busewell, and Gemma Atkisnon and Gorka Marquez will dance too.

Mark Wright will be dancing with Janette Manrara, and Debbie McGee will be dancing with Kevin Clifton.

Chizzy Akudolu will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima and Richard Arnold will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.