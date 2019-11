Wendy Searle is an ambitious woman on a mission!

We caught up with Wendy before she embarked on her journey with the aim of being the fastest woman to ski solo from the Antarctic coast to the South Pole.

To achieve that she will have to travel 702 miles in less than 38 days and 23 hours, in freezing weather conditions.

Wendy shares some of her thoughts about the adventure before she embarked on her journey.