Armistice Day: UK has a two-minute silence to remember those killed in wars
People gathered together in many places around the United Kingdom to remember those who died in the First and Second World Wars and conflicts that came after.
A Union Jack flag flies near the Big Ben clock tower. the two-minute silence began at 11:00am to mark the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleven month, when in 1918 the guns fell silent as WWI ended. Big Ben itself didn't chime for the two minutes.
Across the country, veterans gathered to remember fallen comrades. This is Former Commando Albert McNickle, aged 94, from Pershore, Worcestershire, at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, near Fort William in Scotland.
Many school students have marked the silence with special assemblies or by standing up in their classrooms. These pupils from St. Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol, fell silent as they paid their respects during the two-minute silence. Did your class do something special?
In Liverpool, poppy petals were scattered as shoppers in Liverpool city centre observed the silence.
These young Army cadets paid a silent tribute during a Remembrance Day service in Truro, Cornwall.
Edinburgh Castle was illuminated in red ahead of Armistice Day in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal. More than 120 Scottish landmarks, monuments and buildings are glowing red for Scotland's "Light Up Red" Remembrance campaign - a tribute to Scotland's Armed Forces community past and present.
At the Cenotaph in London, people stood in silent remembrance. The Cenotaph, on Whitehall near to Parliament and Downing Street, where the Prime Minister lives, is a large memorial to those who fought and died. It's usually the centrepiece of the tributes paid by the Royal Family and senior politicians on Remembrance Sunday, the Sunday nearest to 11 November.
Travellers and people who work at Kings Cross St Pancras Station in London also gathered to observe a silence near to a huge poppy.
This picture shows a remembrance poppy at a war memorial in Hartlepool. Many towns have memorials marking the First World War. These memorials often serve as place to gather and remember local people who joined to fight for their country but were killed.
A bugler plays the Last Post at the National Memorial Arboretum, near Lichfield, Staffordshire. The Arboretum was built to honour the fallen and recognise service and sacrifice. There are over 30,000 trees planted there along with a huge collection of memorials.