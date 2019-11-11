For Anti-Bullying Week, kids talk about what a good friend is, how to recognise a bad friendship and what to do if someone upsets you.

If you are worried that you or anyone that you know is being bullied, speak to an adult that you trust you about it. That might be a teacher, someone in your family or another adult that you trust, like a family friend.

BBC Own It has lots of advice too:

You can also call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111.

There is also a special area on the Childline website with lots of help and advice.