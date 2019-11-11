play
How to deal with toxic friendships

A woman who runs anti-bullying and friendship workshops in schools has talked about 'toxic friendships' and what to do if you are unhappy in a friendship.

Val from Bullying Intervention Group told Newsround a toxic friendship is "when someone is being deliberately left out of the group" or if the friend "tries to get them involved in something they wouldn't normally do".

If you are worried that you or anyone that you know is being bullied, speak to an adult that you trust about it. That might be a teacher, someone in your family or another adult that you trust, like a family friend.

BBC Own It has lots of advice too:

5 things to do right now if you are being bullied

Advice if you have witnessed online bullying

What if friendships are becoming toxic?

You can also call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111.

There is also a special area on the Childline website with lots of help and advice.

