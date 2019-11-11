UK flooding: Heavy rainfall and more flooding forecast for week ahead

Getty Images

An RAF helicopter has been sent in to help strengthen flood defences in South Yorkshire as more rain is forecast.

More than two inches of rain are expected to fall on Monday in the north of England where there are five severe flood warnings in place.

The Environment Agency has issued more than 50 flood warnings across the country, including five severe warnings on the River Don in South Yorkshire.

About 400 homes have flooded in Fishlake, near Doncaster, but some of the people have decided not to leave their homes despite warnings.

Some people had been rescued from their homes by boat since the early hours of Saturday morning but others remained in their properties.

A yellow warning for rain remains in place over parts of Yorkshire and the East Midlands on Monday.

Many parts of Fishlake remain under 3ft (1m) of water

An RAF Chinook helicopter has been carrying bags of gravel to flood banks in the Bentley area of Doncaster, and specialist engineers from the army were also providing support.

Doncaster Council - which called for residents to evacuate Fishlake and has set up a rest centre in nearby Stainforth - said a number of roads in and around the town remain closed.