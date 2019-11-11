Strictly Come Dancing 2019: who was the latest celeb to leave the ballroom?

Getty Images

BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell has become the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Mike and his dance partner Katya Jones, who performed a Paso Doble, were bottom of the leader board at the end of Saturday evening's show with a score of 25.

Unfortunately for Mike, they were not saved by the public and faced the dreaded dance-off against Michelle Visage and her partner Giovanni Pernice, despite the couple scoring 36 and being second on the leader board.

After competing for the judges approval, it was Michelle and Giovanni who were saved, with all four judges choosing to keep them in the competition.

BBC Pictures

Mike told presenter Tess Daley he has "had the most amazing 9 or 10 weeks" and "had lost a stone and half" in weight.

"I feel able to deal with pressured situations - thanks to the dance-offs! It has changed me completely and honestly I'm not going to stop dancing," he added.

Katya, who was the winning professional in 2017, told Mike, "Honestly I'm so proud... I think after even this dance which I think was your best dance you can leave with your head held up honestly; and in my eyes you're the winner."

Sunday's Results show opened with a remembrance-inspired group dance, as well as a musical performance from Hollywood actor and star of Beauty and the Beast, Luke Evans singing 'Bring Him Home' from Les Miserables, with special accompanying performance with Johannes and Amy.

The remaining dancers in the competition must now prepare for Strictly's annual Blackpool Tower extravaganza. We can't wait!