The Seven Worlds, One Planet team answer your questions!

Sir David Attenborough's latest series Seven World, One Planet explores the diversity of life across the seven continents.

More than 1500 people from all over the world worked hard to produce the series.

92 shoots took place in 41 different countries and there were 1794 filming days in total! The crew managed to shoot over 2200 hours of footage.

We sat down with BBC Natural History Unit producer Chadden Hunter and wildlife cameraman Bertie Gregory who answered all your burning questions about the series.