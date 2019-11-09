play
Sesame Street: The children's show turns 50 today!

Last updated at 12:55
cookie-monster-and-zoe.Getty Images
Sesame Street's much-loved characters include Zoe (left) and Cookie Monster

Sesame Street turns 50 today!

The much-loved children's series has been going since 1969 - that's five decades!

The first episode aired on November 10 and the children's show is the longest running in American history.

Some of the show's most famous characters include Big Bird, Elmo and the Cookie Monster and the programme has also welcomed a number of celebrity guests over the years.

To celebrate the show's birthday, we've got a special children's show quiz for you. How many questions can you get right?

Newsround Home