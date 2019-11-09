Australian bushfires: Thousands have been forced to leave their homes

Getty Images Fire fighters have been tackling extreme bushfires in Australia

Parts of Australia are experiencing serious bushfires and three people have died.

Officials have confirmed that at least 150 homes in the state of New South Wales (NSW) have been destroyed.

Thousands have had to leave their homes. Schools, bridges and power lines have also been destroyed as a result of the fires.

In the north-eastern state of Queensland, many were forced to spend the night in evacuation centres while officials decided whether it was safe for them to return home.

Getty Images Many were forced to leave their homes because of the fires

More than 1,000 fire-fighters are tackling the blazes in the Australian state, along with water-bombing aircrafts.

Gusty winds and high temperatures have made the fires worse, many of which are in areas affected by drought.

However, fire authorities have said that falling temperatures, increases in humidity and helicopter assistance were helping with their efforts to tackle the blazes.