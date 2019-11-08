Weird Weather: Check out these ice eggs in Finland!

Risto Mattila

Take a look at this. These are egg shaped balls that have been found on a beach in Finland.

It was caused by a very rare and strange weather phenomenon.

This picture you can see was taken by photographer Risto Mattila who came across them on Hailuoto Island in the Gulf of Bothnia between Finland and Sweden.

Mr Mattila,told the BBC he had never seen anything like it before, "I was with my wife at Marjaniemi beach. The weather was sunny, about -1C and it was quite a windy day."

BBC Weather expert George Goodfellow said conditions needed to be cold and a bit windy for the ice balls to form.

"They can grow when sea water freezes on to their surfaces and this also helps to make them smoother."

Similar sights have been reported before, including in Russia and on Lake Michigan near Chicago.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. These iceballs appeared in Siberia in 2016

Back in 2016, people living in the town of Nyda in Siberia found giant balls of ice and snow covering an 11-mile stretch of coastline.

They ranged from the size of a tennis ball to almost 1 metre across.