Flooding: Has your school been affected?

Reuters

People have been stranded and evacuation in parts of northern England after a month's worth of rain fell in 24 hours.

More than 100 flood warnings are in place across England.

In Yorkshire, people have been evacuated from their homes. Six severe warnings - are in place along the River Don in Doncaster with some residents being told to leave their homes.

Dozens of schools have been closed in Sheffield after heavy rainfall caused flooding on the streets and some people had to sleep on chairs and benches after being left stranded in a shopping centre in Sheffield overnight.

Getty Images

