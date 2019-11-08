Frozen 2: Stars turn out for its US premiere

Loads of famous faces turned out for the premiere of Frozen 2 in Los Angeles in the United States. The movie comes out in the UK on the 22 November.
All of the big names from the movie were there. Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) hung out with Frozen newbie Evan Rachel Wood who voiced Queen Iduna (Anna and Elsa's mum). That's one cool red carpet line-up!
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Here Jonathan posed with a big picture of his character Kristoff. They look quite similar!
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Kristen Bell aka Anna was, of course, there for the film's premiere. We wonder how much of O-laf the night was...
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
And Kristen wasn't the only Anna there! Hadley Gannaway, who voices young Anna, sparkled like an icicle!
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Someone Elsa was there too - Idina Menzel who voices the character of Elsa. She wore a snow-white dress!
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
There were also lots of famous Frozen fans including Selena Gomez. She earned maximum big sister points by taking her little sister Gracie Teefey along. They even wore matching outfits!
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Sterling K Brown who voices Lieutenant Destin Mattias - the leader of a group of soldiers trapped in the enchanted forest for years - brought his family along. Imagine having a dad who's in a Frozen!
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
It wasn't just celebrities who turned out for it. Here members of the Sami Parliament of Finland posed for photos with their families.