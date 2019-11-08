UK flooding: Heavy rain has caused city to flood

Getty Images

Over 100 flood warnings are in place across the north of England.

Hundreds of people were stranded in a shopping centre after heavy rainfall caused flooding on the streets of Sheffield.

Shoppers at Meadowhall shopping centre there on Thursday night were told by police to stay put after flooding blocked surrounding roads.

Thousands had gone for its Christmas Live event with singer Ella Henderson and Jonas Blue, but the event was cancelled at the last minute.

On social media on Thursday night Meadowhall wrote: "There are a small number of people who have chosen to stay with us for now. We'll continue to look after them until they can return home safely."

The South Yorkshire city was one of the worst affected by the heavy downpours across the UK.

The River Don near Doncaster has reached its highest recorded level and Environment Agency has issued three severe flood warnings.

Lots of roads in Sheffield were flooded

People living in Rotherham were told not to leave their home unless "absolutely necessary".

35 homes in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, were evacuated following a mudslide caused by torrential rain.