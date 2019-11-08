Disney + UK release date revealed

Gabe Ginsberg Marvel films and series will be coming to Disney+

Disney is releasing its new streaming platform, Disney +, in the UK and Ireland next year.

The competitor to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime will be available from 31 March 2020.

The theme is family-friendly and none of the content will be rated any higher than a 12A.

The streaming service is being released elsewhere a lot earlier. US audiences will be able to get the service from 12 November.

What will be on it?

Disney +

Also known as Disney+, this platform will include 7,000 TV shows and every film in Disney's library.

But you won't just be feeling the love with Simba or exploring A Whole New World with Aladdin - because there will be original stuff on there too.

There are some reports suggesting that upcoming films like Frozen 2, Captain Marvel, Star Wars: Episode IX and The Lion King might be available to watch exclusively on Disney+.

Which TV spin-offs will there be?

Disney

A Star Wars mini-series about Obi-Wan Kenobi has been announced for the service.

It's called 'The Mandalorian', takes place after the fall of the Empire in 1983's The Return Of The Jedi.

Rumours are there will be an animated series based on Marvel's alternative universe What if? comics.

Other spin-offs in the works are TV shows set in the world of Monsters Inc. and High School Musical.