Kyle Walker: Five times a stand-in has smashed it!
Have you ever had the opportunity to try something new and have surprised yourself with how well you've done it? Well here's our list of 5 people who have blown us away with how well they've stepped in for a role that wasn't originally theirs.
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker wowed fans as he stepped in as goalkeeper during the Champions League match against Atlanta. Walker performed amazingly, making more saves than BOTH City's actual goalkeepers. Ederson went off injured and his replacement Claudio Bravo conceeded a goal before he was sent off. Walker stepped in and ensure the final score was 1-1 and his team mates were especially proud of him for taking one for the team and doing a terrific job of it too!
Getty Images
Emmerdale soap star, Kelvin Fletcher, stepped in for Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing, after Jamie suffered a foot injury and was forced to quit. Kelvin was super excited to take on the role as he has always been a huge fan of Strictly. Since embarking on his Strictly journey, the actor has been a favourite to win and has shown that he's got what it takes to lift the glitter ball trophy in the finals.
Getty Images
Harrison Ford's journey to stardom is definitely one to remember! Although he always wanted to act he was struggling to secure any big roles, so he decided to take on some carpentry work. Luckily this was how he met the Star Wars director George Lucas, as he was sent to install some cabinets in his house. Lucas then invited Ford to audition for his next film, and he was later hired to play Han Solo in the Star Wars movies.
Getty Images
Holly Willoughby presented I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2018 alongside Declan Donnolly whilst Ant McPartlin took a year off from the series. Holly stepped in and was a success as the ratings went up. It was rumoured that producers were keen to keep her for the next series to present with Ant and Dec however she has not yet confirmed whether she will.
Getty Images
Music legend Nile Rodgers stepped in for Robbie Williams last year on The X Factor while Robbie was away for two weeks on tour in Latin America. Nile previously appeared on the show as a guest judge for Louis Tomlinson in the judges' houses round. He did a great job replacing Robbie and used the opportunity to shine his musical wisdom on the show.