Guru Nanak 550: Who was he?

Getty Images This is an artist's impression of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

This year, Sikhs all over the world are celebrating 550 years since the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. But who was he?

You might've heard people refer to him as Guru Nanek, the 'Dev Ji' part is added as a mark of respect.

We visited a Sikh school and Gurdwara - a Sikh place of worship - where the children have been learning all about the founder of the Sikh faith.

We wanted to find out more and see how they are marking this special occasion.

****LIBBY MAP VIDEO****

Who was Guru Nanak?

Getty Images Who is Guru Nanak Dev Ji?

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a Hindu, he was born in 1468 in what is now Pakistan.

When he was thirty years old he mysteriously disappeared for three days.

Then, when he reappeared, he began to preach the Sikh faith.

He spent the rest of his life teaching, writing and travelling around the world to discuss religion with Muslims and Hindu.

Why is he important?

Getty Images This child is wearing a turban - most Sikhs wear them as part of traditional dress

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is important because he founded Sikhism.

Guru means teacher - Guru Nanak Dev Ji is considered the first Sikh Guru.

Sikhism is still based on his teachings and those of the nine Sikh Gurus who followed him.

How are people celebrating his birthday?

Guru Nanak Gurpurab is a festival celebrating Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab is in November or December every year. In 2019 it will take place on Tuesday 12 November.

Sikhs worship in temples called gurdwaras, during Guru Nanak Gurpurab thee gurdwaras are decorated with flowers, flags and lights.

On the morning of the anniversary, celebrations begin really early and people sing hymns, read poems and there are lectures on Sikhism.

Getty Images This is the symbol for Sikhism, it's called the Khanda

What is Sikhism?

Sikhs believe in one God who guides and protects them.

They believe that your actions are important and you should lead a good life by following different principles.

They include living honestly and working hard, treating everyone equally and being generous to those less fortunate than you.