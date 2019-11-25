1xtra's DJ Target says artists need to consider young fans when making songs with rude lyrics

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: De'Graft and Kaide interview DJ Target

BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Target says artists, parents and radio stations have a responsibility to make sure children aren't hearing inappropriate content in music.

He's been speaking to Newsround because we've been looking into the rise and success of urban music in the UK.

DJ Target has a very important role at the station. He helps to decide which songs are played and has worked with and interviewed some of the biggest names in music.

Who is DJ Target? DJ Target is a DJ who has been in the music scene during the early days of grime. He's worked with and interviewed some of the biggest UK stars. He has a show which is played on BBC Radio 1 and 1xtra.

Newsround also met 9-year-old Kaide who makes rap music at home.

Instead of asking for presents for his 9th birthday, he asked for money to a make a music video.

He told De'Graft he likes to include anti-bullying messages and other positive themes in his music to give other young children a safe space to listen to rap music.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: De'Graft meets 9-year-old rapper

Where did the UK urban music scene come from?

The earliest examples of the scene were when Caribbean migrants brought over reggae and dancehall music to the UK.

After many years, the next generation invented jungle music - a combination of reggae music and a LOT of bass.

Loads of different genres like garage, drum and bass, UK hip hop and grime were invented afterwards.

This style of music was, and still is, mainly made by black people and the term "urban" was often used to describe it.

A lot of the sounds you hear in songs around you often have African and Caribbean music influences.

Why has it become so popular?

When the UK's black music scene started growing, it wasn't always easy to come across your favourite artists.

Black music artists would often only be played on special music television stations dedicated to playing music by black people or from illegally running radio stations known as pirate stations.

DJ Target started off on pirate radio and he told Newsround that the internet has been the one of the biggest changes in the urban music scene.

"You can upload a video directly to YouTube and connect to new fans and new audiences" Target explained.

Target also told Newsround that the music from black communities and ethnic minorities hasn't just taken over the UK, but has influenced the world.

"We're seeing so much success in the UK and I think that's had a lot to do with the [changing] perception of young black people and black creatives.

"We're in a place now that we've never been in before and it's amazing to see the breadth of talent being heard and getting the accolades they deserve."

British RnB singer, NAO, is the only British artist nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

De'Graft met her at The Mercury Prize Awards where she told him that record labels are playing "catch up" when it comes to pushing out music by black artists.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: De'Graft meets NAO at the Mercury Prize 2019 awards show

Big moments in urban music

Getty Images Stormzy performed at Glastonbury in 2019

Stormzy was one of the headliners at Glastonbury in 2019.

It was a huge moment - he was the first black British solo artist to headline the Pyramid Stage.

He pulled out all the stops for the event, BMX riders came on stage during Vossi Bop, Chris Martin from Coldplay popped up to duet Blinded By Your Grace, and Dave and Fredo performed Funky Friday.

Getty Images Dave holds his Mercury Music Prize

Dave won the Mercury Prize for his first album, Psychodrama.

They said it was "the boldest and best British rap album in a generation".

Another artist that has seen a lot of success is Lil Simz.

Like Dave and NAO, she was also nominated for the Mercury Prize and has got into acting as well!

De'Graft caught up with her at the Mercury Prize awards to ask why urban music is doing so well.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: De'Graft meets Lil Simz at the Mercury Prize 2019

Earlier this month it was announced that the MOBO Awards will be returning after having a two year break from the last show in 2017.

The MOBO's are a British awards ceremony that has running since 1996, celebrating music of black origin.

Some of the biggest British names in Grime, rap, hip hop and RnB have been awarded a trophy as well as some international acts like Destiny's Child - the girl group that Beyonce started off in.

With British urban music constantly present in the UK charts, what's next for the scene?

NAO told Newsround that even though the scene is a part of mainstream music, it's important for the scene and the culture to have radio stations dedicated to playing urban music.

"It gives people who are coming up a space for them to exist.

"Mainstream radio can't necessarily play all the new music bubbling."