The Queen's wardrobe is going fur-free

Last updated at 13:15
All new outfits made for the Queen will now be fur-free

Queen Elizabeth II is known for her put-together outfits and animal fur has been a part of her wardrobe for years.

For decades many of the her coats, hats, wraps and scarves have been made using it.

However, Her Majesty's senior dresser Angela Kelly has revealed that the Queen has now gone fur-free.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that from now on the Queen will only buy clothes that have fake fur on them.

However, this doesn't mean she'll stop wearing it altogether.

"We are not suggesting that all fur on existing outfits will be replaced, or that The Queen will never wear fur again. The Queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe," said a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

This means we could still see the Queen wearing items including coats, hats and her ceremonial robes.

This latest change to the Queen's wardrobe follows recent announcements by a number of fashion brands who have also decided to stop using fur.

The news has been welcomed by animal rights activists and charities.

