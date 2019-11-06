The Queen's wardrobe is going fur-free

Getty Images All new outfits made for the Queen will now be fur-free

Queen Elizabeth II is known for her put-together outfits and animal fur has been a part of her wardrobe for years.

For decades many of the her coats, hats, wraps and scarves have been made using it.

However, Her Majesty's senior dresser Angela Kelly has revealed that the Queen has now gone fur-free.

What is the fur industry? It is not illegal to buy or sell fur, but fur farming has been banned in the UK since 2000. The fur industry involves certain animals being farmed, trapped or killed for their fur. Their skin is then processed to be used to make fur products. The fur industry has been strongly criticised because of its links to animal cruelty. Many high-profile fashion designers have banned fur from their products in recent years.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that from now on the Queen will only buy clothes that have fake fur on them.

However, this doesn't mean she'll stop wearing it altogether.

"We are not suggesting that all fur on existing outfits will be replaced, or that The Queen will never wear fur again. The Queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe," said a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

This means we could still see the Queen wearing items including coats, hats and her ceremonial robes.

This latest change to the Queen's wardrobe follows recent announcements by a number of fashion brands who have also decided to stop using fur.

The news has been welcomed by animal rights activists and charities.