play
Watch Newsround

Equal pay: Australian women's football team will earn the same as male players

Last updated at 09:46
comments
View Comments
The Matildas lift a trophyGetty Images
The deal is 'a commitment that is blind to gender', a players' union says

Australia's top women's football players will earn the same as the top men's football players after a historic deal.

The Matildas, who currently rank eighth in the world, will earn equal pay and entitlements to the men's team, the Socceroos, who come in 44th.

The Matildas and Socceroos will also share an equal split of all commercial revenues like advertising.

Both teams will get a 40% cut of the prize money offered at matches, but the men are still likely to make more money because prize money is usually greater.

The four-year deal, called the Collective Bargaining Agreement, was struck Wednesday between governing body Football Federation Australia (FFA) and the players' union, Professional Footballers Australia (PFA).

What's happening elsewhere?
megan-rapinoeGetty Images
US football player Megan Rapinoe has spoken out about the gender pay gap

The issue of a gender pay gap - that's the difference in average earnings between men and women - was talked about a lot during the Women's World Cup.

In America, the US women's team have taken legal action against the US Soccer Federation over pay and conditions.

They say they have been treated differently to the men's national team and that they're not being paid as much so are asking to be paid equally. They also say they've haven't been allowed the same working rights because of their gender.

Australia now joins New Zealand and Norway in placing male and female players on the same pay scale.

More like this

Welsh Huddle.
play
1:57

The new plan to get Welsh girls playing football

liverpool.

Girls in football: Why is there a gap in opportunities at academy level?

Millie Bright.

Girls' football: How to get the same chances as the boys

Millie Bright.
play
2:46

Millie Bright: 'Women’s teams need to play in the same stadiums as men'

girls in football
play
2:25

Olivia's story: 'I'm making a stand for girls in football'

liverpool.
play
2:47

Liverpool FC: 'I want to produce an England captain at Liverpool girls' academy'

Steph Houghton
play
3:13

Steph Houghton: 'I’ll prove that I’m a good footballer and you’re not going to stop me'

fa football schools partnerships.
play
2:33

The English FA's plan to give equal access to girls in football

Lionesses and Scotland.
play
1:49

Girls in football: 'In reality, we're 100 years behind men's football'

West Ham
play
2:33

West Ham United FC: What's it like to play in a women's professional academy?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

girls-playing-football.

Girls in football: 'Equal access' to football in schools by 2024?

comments
girl-pyjamas-christmas-boppers-with-dog.

Vote: Has Christmas started too early?

comments
2
The sight of a wasp can make a lot of us nervous, but they're actually pretty important insects

Why wasps might not actually be that bad!

comments
Newsround Home