Pictures of the fall of the Berlin Wall

12 November 1989: The world remembers 9 November as the date when the Berlin Wall came down, but it wasn't immediately destroyed. This date is remembered symbolically as it is when the border was first opened. Over the coming weeks and months, the wall was gradually destroyed. This photo shows a young boy chipping away at a section of it. Many parts of the wall are still standing to this day, though, so that people can visit it and remember what happened.