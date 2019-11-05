play
Meet the penguin who's a social media star

Last updated at 15:36
King Penguin in South African BeachTwitter / @TableMountainNP
A king penguin swam 1,200 miles to Cape beach

A king penguin has had to be moved to a secret location after attracting too much attention!

The penguin has become a bit of a social media star, since it mysteriously turned up on a South African beach on Wednesday 30 October.

Many have been intrigued by the seabird as it had travelled around 1,200 miles away from its closest colony.

When it first arrived, it waddled its way off Cape beach and into a car park, where it was rescued and put into Cape Point Nature Reserve.

King Penguin on the beachTwitter / @TableMountainNP
Selfie-takers from across South Africa have made their way to Buffels Bay Beach near Cape Town

Since then, images of the penguin have been popular on social media.

So much so, it's inspired people to fly from the other side of the country to take a look and capture that social media-worthy selfie with the penguin itself.

As a result, it's now had to be moved to a secret location!




