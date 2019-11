Getty Images Is it too early to start thinking about Christmas?

How early is too early to start celebrating Christmas?

Christmas themed food is already on the shelves in supermarket, Christmas films are available to watch and some Christmas adverts are already out too.

But it's only November!

Do you think it's too early to start getting excited about Christmas, or do you think it should start even sooner?

Let us know what you think in our vote!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.